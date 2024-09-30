Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $41,000 in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $309,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 9,676.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.36.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BYND stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $464.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

