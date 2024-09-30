Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $48,000 in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 145.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $67.80.
Universal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.
Universal Profile
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
