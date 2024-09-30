Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after buying an additional 604,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 51,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,333,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN opened at $34.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.