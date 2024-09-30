Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $8,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 70,578 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NUS opened at $7.36 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

