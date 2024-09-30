Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 224.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Proto Labs Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $739.91 million, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $41.87.
Insider Activity at Proto Labs
In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,581.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Proto Labs
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
