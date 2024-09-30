Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 224.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $739.91 million, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

Insider Activity at Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,581.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

