Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503,050 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $14,020,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $13,168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,823,090 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $7,045,000.

E2open Parent Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ETWO opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

E2open Parent Profile



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

