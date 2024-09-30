Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 1,300 Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $6,997,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Weis Markets by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

WMK opened at $68.80 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 1.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

About Weis Markets

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.