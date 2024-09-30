Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 15,500 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 84.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total value of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,265.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $521,081. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on iRhythm Technologies

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.