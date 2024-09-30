Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 21,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $1,575,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,108,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.75.

AutoNation Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $182.61 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $197.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

