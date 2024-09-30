Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $44,000 Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 1st quarter worth $21,712,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $4,646,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 1,124.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,346,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 2,290.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the first quarter worth $7,364,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Trading Down 1.4 %

Vestis stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 18.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vestis’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VSTS shares. Baird R W cut Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VSTS

About Vestis

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.