Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $82,000 Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 1.6 %

LMAT opened at $91.71 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

