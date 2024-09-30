Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kforce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kforce stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $74.79.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

