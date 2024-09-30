Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Up 21.9% in September

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,850,000. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,419,000 after buying an additional 1,678,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,563,000 after buying an additional 1,174,200 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.54. 1,975,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,992. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

