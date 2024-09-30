Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Buys $99,141.90 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Bergeron purchased 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,122.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Douglas Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, Douglas Bergeron purchased 36,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $266,760.00.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 571,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $540.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.
