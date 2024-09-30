Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Buys $99,141.90 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Bergeron purchased 13,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,122.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Douglas Bergeron purchased 36,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $266,760.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 571,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $540.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLP. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

