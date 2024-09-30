Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Douglas Bergeron Acquires 36,000 Shares

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Bergeron bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $266,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 462,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,783.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

On Thursday, September 26th, Douglas Bergeron bought 13,866 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $99,141.90.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 571,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $540.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTLP

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.