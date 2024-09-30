Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Fabrinet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 129,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 98,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 84,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of FN stock opened at $239.77 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $149.19 and a 1-year high of $278.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.