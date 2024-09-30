Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.80. 2,551,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 1,334,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Get Capri alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRI

Capri Stock Up 7.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $429,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 14.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 20.2% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.