Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Sells C$496,072.50 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) Director John A. Ciampaglia sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.13, for a total value of C$496,072.50.
Capstone Power Stock Performance
Capstone Power Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.94 and a 12 month high of C$1.04.
About Capstone Power
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Power
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.