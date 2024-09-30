Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cavco Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 605,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 196,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,059,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $431.82 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $444.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at $433,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $460,108.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,930. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.