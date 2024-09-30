Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $204.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $204.42 and last traded at $203.99, with a volume of 658164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 104.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after acquiring an additional 246,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,433 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

