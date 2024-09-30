Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $328,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,694,940.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.57. The stock had a trading volume of 498,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $279.96.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.