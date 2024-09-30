Charles N. Reeves Acquires 7,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 7,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MOFG stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 119,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,317. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $449.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.02. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.75 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.36%.

MOFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Stories

