China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.81

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.
China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Resources Building Materials Technology had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $706.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About China Resources Building Materials Technology
China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
