China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.81

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Up 34.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Resources Building Materials Technology had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $706.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Increases Dividend

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0616 per share. This is an increase from China Resources Building Materials Technology’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

