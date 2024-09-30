Christie Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Christie Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Christie Group stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.34) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -633.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.21. Christie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 66 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.87).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

