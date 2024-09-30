Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.7% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 664,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,149,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

CB opened at $289.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $204.15 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.72.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.