CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 0.6% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in CME Group by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 63,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 43,724 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $218.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.54.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

