Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stake Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLL. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $38.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

