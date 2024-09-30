Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.2196 dividend. This is a boost from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.