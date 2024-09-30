Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MGDDY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.