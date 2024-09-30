Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Variable Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $7.45 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

