Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,453 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BVN opened at $14.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 0.81. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

