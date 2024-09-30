Connective Capital Management LLC Buys 41,380 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Connective Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the quarter. Fathom comprises approximately 0.4% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Connective Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Fathom worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Fathom by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Stock Up 14.8 %

FTHM opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

