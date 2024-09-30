Connective Capital Management LLC Invests $323,000 in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ACM Research makes up about 0.6% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACM Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ACM Research by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ACM Research by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in ACM Research by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $19.49 on Monday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.