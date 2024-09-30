Connective Capital Management LLC Sells 82,281 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Connective Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,281 shares during the period. NexGen Energy makes up about 1.0% of Connective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Connective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 480,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Capital Management boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NXE opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -663.00 and a beta of 1.91. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.