Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Copart were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

