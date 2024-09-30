Copperwynd Financial LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $582.36 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $584.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $556.36 and a 200 day moving average of $494.27. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

