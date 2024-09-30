Core Alternative Capital Has $106,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 391,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,722,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $144.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.