Core Alternative Capital Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,995,000 after buying an additional 5,163,635 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UBER opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.