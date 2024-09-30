Core Alternative Capital Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,237 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $456.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.71.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

