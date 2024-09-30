Core Alternative Capital Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares in the company, valued at $88,998,878,277.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,810 shares of company stock valued at $339,366,198. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $877.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $896.10 and its 200-day moving average is $844.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

