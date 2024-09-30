Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.60

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 147176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Covestro Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Covestro AG will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

