Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,648 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $154.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

