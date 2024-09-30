Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $945.21 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $952.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $879.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.74.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. UBS Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

