Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$6.75 to C$7.00. The stock traded as high as C$7.19 and last traded at C$7.18, with a volume of 337721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.58.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.640492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

