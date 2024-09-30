Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Marc Wilson Sells 25,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,277,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Marc Wilson sold 19,056 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,026,737.28.

On Monday, July 15th, Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,551. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The business’s revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

