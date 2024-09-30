Crown LNG (CGBS) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) is one of 668 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Crown LNG to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown LNG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A -$6.19 million -0.33 Crown LNG Competitors $972.06 million $76.39 million 63.63

Crown LNG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A -34.39% Crown LNG Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crown LNG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown LNG Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.94%. Given Crown LNG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Crown LNG peers beat Crown LNG on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Crown LNG Company Profile

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

