Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Daicel stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. Daicel has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation engages in the materials, medical/healthcare, smart, safety, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers acetic acid, acetic acid derivative chemicals, acetate tow, acetic anhydride, thioglycolic acid, caprolactone derivatives, methyl 3-methoxyacrylate, cycloaliphatic epoxies, alkylamines comprising diethylhydroxyamine, and 1,3-butylene glycol, as well as cellulose acetate; and Actranza Lab, a drug delivery device.

