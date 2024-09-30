Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells $1,224,000,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.55. 8,638,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,718,569. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.53. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.