Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 584,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $995,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,090,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 48,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,406,000 after buying an additional 171,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Deluxe by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,040,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 123,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLX stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $846.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.84%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

