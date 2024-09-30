Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 101.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Denali Therapeutics worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 146,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,736,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 181,289 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $29.43 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

